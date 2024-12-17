Bhagyashree turns fitness coach, talks about benefits of ‘crab walk’

Mumbai, Dec 17 Veteran actress and fitness enthusiast Bhagyashree on Tuesday gave out tips on "crab walk”, a form of workout, which she says “improves the core” and helps in strengthening the arms.

Crab walk is a form of animal flow, a ground-based, bodyweight movement that blends yoga, gymnastics, and animal-inspired movements to create a workout.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video of her doing crab walk and talking about the benefits of the workout.

In the clip, she is heard saying: “Everyone knows that a crab cannot walk straight. But it is also true that a crab does not have a fat stomach. Crab walk increases core strength and arm strength. But it also strengthens the glutes. So let's learn crab walk in Tuesday Tips.”

She added: “Today's Tuesday tip is a simple exercise which will keep your hamstrings flexible. It not only strengthens the core but also strengthens the glutes and arms. Balance and coordination is also very important.”

Tagging it as a “full body” workout, the 55-year-old actress said: “This is a full body exercise. And this is a perfect warm-up for those who do regular exercise. Tuesday Tips for today.”

Bhagyashree captioned the clip: “Animal Flow : Try the crab walk today... it a full body workout. Tighten your core, lift your body into an inverted table position and walk. It works to improve core and arm strengthen obviously as seen .. but also helps in activating your hamstrings and glute muscles.”

She suggested: “Do it under instructions of your trainer, as you shouldn't hurt yourself.”

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the 2023 film titled “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video”, a mystery film directed by Mikhil Musale. It also stars Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, and Subodh Bhave.

