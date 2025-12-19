Bhagyashree visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple, says she can't stay away from Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 : Actor Bhagyashree spent her Friday morning in the spiritual city of Varanasi to wrap up the year on a positive note and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The actress arrived in the holy town early in the day and began her visit at the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, where she was seen enjoying a boat ride along the River Ganga.

Videos captured by photographers showed Bhagyashree spending time on the riverbanks, taking in the atmosphere of Kashi, a place she has visited several times before.

During her time in the city, the actress also took a stroll through the streets of Varanasi and sampled local favourites, including malaiyo, Banarasi paan, and Kashi chaat, enjoying the flavours the city is known for.

Speaking to ANI, the actress reflected on her deep connection with the city and shared that being on the Ganga made her feel a sense of peace that stays with her despite the city's constant crowds. She went on to add that the "peaceful and calm" nature of Kashi always creates an inner connection that draws her back.

"They say in Kashi that you should come here and lose yourself so you can find yourself. Kashi is the city of Mahadev. I had thought that before the end of this year, I would come here to visit Kashi Vishwanath and spend some time in Kashi. And lo and behold, the invitation came. I have visited Varanasi before as well. I keep having this constant urge to come here. Kashi has a different experience; it feels peaceful and calm. No matter how crowded Kashi is, there is definitely some inner connection," Bhagyashree said.

The actress also added that she hopes the ghats remain unchanged, even as development continues around them. She spoke about how the "beauty" of the ghats lies in their history and stories, and said the world should know about Varanasi as one of the most ancient cities, deeply rooted in India's spiritual and cultural past. According to her, while infrastructure can grow, the essence of Kashi should never be altered.

"I would like there to be no transportation in Kashi. The love, peace, and comfort that is found here cannot be found anywhere else. My heart says that Kashi should remain like this. The old town of Kashi should remain as it is. Infrastructure can be developed, and the people living in the town would definitely want a lot of development to happen," she said.

"They should take advantage of every facility, but this ghat should remain the same. This is its beauty. We should tell and explain the story behind the ghats of Kashi to people in India and the entire world. Kashi Varanasi is the most ancient city; the creation of the universe took place from this city. The entire universe should know this history. The soul of Kashi should never change," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor