Bhagyashree visits Prayagraj with family, says "government has done good work"

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 : Actress Bhagyashree arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela. She expressed her excitement and praised the government for its arrangements, noting that the event is "attracting a lot of people from across the globe."

In a conversation with ANI, she expressed her happiness about visiting Prayagraj with the family, saying, "We are very excited, have come with the whole family. We would like to see what preparations have been made in Maha Kumbh..."

Praising the government for the arrangements, she added, "The administration has made so many facilities. We will see that and take a holy bath in the River Ganga... The Maha Kumbh has been our tradition for a long time. The government has done good work, and that is attracting a lot of people from across the globe..."

Meanwhile, despite cold conditions, a large congregation of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday to take a dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh.

As of today, close to 8.81 crore people have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati.

On Wednesday morning, morning Aarti was also performed at Ghats.

Apart from that, the state's first double-decker bus restaurant, 'Pumpkin' was also inaugurated in Maha Kumbh city on Monday.

The eatery features a kitchen on the ground floor and a dining area on the first floor, accommodating 25 people to enjoy pure vegetarian cuisine.

Today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers were with the CM. The UP CM was seen offering thanks to God as he and his ministers took part in this spiritual moment.

