Bhagyashrii Borse on skydiving: 'One life. One breath. One jump.'

Chennai, May 13 Actress Bhagyashrii Borse, who is one of the fastest rising stars in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, recently conquered the skies as well!

Yes, the actress has now posted a video of her going skydiving in Dubai. Taking to her Instagram page, the actress posted the video saying, "One life. One breath. One jump."

On the work front, Bhagyashrii plays the female lead in three of the most eagerly awaited films -- Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Kingdom', featuring Vijay Deverakonda, director Mahesh Babu's film with Ram Pothineni, tentatively titled #RAPO22, and director Selvamani Selvaraj's 'Kaantha', featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead.

Borse, who has made a name for herself in the Telugu film industry, will be making her debut in Tamil with ‘Kaantha’, a gripping period dramatic thriller set in 1950s in Tamil Nadu.

Sources close to the unit say that the actress has delivered a performance that is already creating a buzz within the industry. They add that Borse has done a commendable job in handling a role that demanded both depth and authenticity.

Sources claim that the unit was impressed with her dedication as the actress, who did not know Tamil initially, took it upon herself to learn the language so as to ensure she brought her character to life.

In director Mahesh Babu's film with Ram Pothineni, tentatively titled #RAPO22, she plays a character called Maha Laxmi.

In 'Kingdom', featuring Vijay Deverakonda and her in the lead, the actress's role has evinced a lot of curiousity as a song released by the unit recently gives away the fact that Vijay Deverakonda's name in the film is Suri and that he and Bhagyashrii Borse are pretending to be lovers. They are together to fulfill some big mission. However, it is unclear what their mission is. The song also gives the impression that Borse is a doctor in the film while Deverakonda appears to be in the business of killing people and the two constantly keep their distance when alone. However, by the end of the song, the couple seem to really fall in love with each other.

