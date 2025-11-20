Bhagyashrii Borse on why she considers Rana Daggubatti a good friend: He never treated me like a newcomer

Chennai, Nov 20 Actress Bhagyashrii Borse, whose spectacular performance as Kumari in director Selvamani Selvaraj's recently released period drama, 'Kaantha' has come in for widespread praise, has now explained why she considers her producer and co-star Rana Daggubatti a good friend and a gem of a person.

The actress, in a recent post on Instagram, had thanked the entire unit of 'Kaantha'. In it, she had thanked actor Rana Daggubatti, calling him her mentor. She had said, "Thank you @ranadaggubati for supporting me from day one. You’re a true friend and a gem of a person, and I am lucky to have you as my mentor in this journey as an actor and without your support and constant guidance, I wouldn’t be able to do it."

Talking exclusively to IANS, Bhagyashrii Borse explained why she considers Rana a good friend. "Even before he became my friend, Rana was somebody who never treated me like a newcomer. (He) Gave me the respect as an actor that I am, which I never felt in any other sets. And it feels good to have that respect, regardless of the success or the failure. So I liked him for the person that he is, and he's always been my number one supporter in terms of films, scripts. He thinks I'm meant to be here, whereas I'm like, I don't know," she said.

For the unaware, 'Kaantha', which features Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashrii Borse and Rana Daggubatti, released on November 14 this year to rave reviews from the critics.

The gripping period dramatic thriller set in 1950s Madras was hailed for looking to transport the viewers to an era gone by. The film, which was jointly produced by Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has cinematography by ace cameraman Dani Sanchez Lopaz and music by Jhanu Chanthar. Art direction for the film is by Tha. Ramalingam and editing is by Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.

