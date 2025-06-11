‘Bhai Getting Back in Shape’: Internet Reacts to Salman Khan’s New Look Going Viral

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan’s new transformation look is now viral on social media. Recently, the Sikandar actor was seen in photos shared by his Race 3 co-star Saajan Singh on Instagram. In the photos, he looks noticeably leaner and fitter. His fans were amazed by his transformation. In the viral post, he is seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans as he poses for a photo with Saajan Singh’s family. Fans are commenting about the actor's understated yet eye-catching appearance, especially in light of his obviously toned body.

Fans were happy to see Salman look leaner and praised him in the comment section. A user wrote, “Bhai is getting back in shape.” Another user wrote, “Salman sir is seriously looking young.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “SALMAN LOOKING DAMN HOT.”

Reports of Salman Khan's upcoming military drama, which is based on the Galwan Valley conflict, have intensified the excitement surrounding his physical change. One of Salman's most challenging and emotionally complex roles to date, the movie is supposedly based on the life of Army commander Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu. Bollywood Hungama cited a source who stated that the movie requires not only physical fitness but also mental and emotional toughness.

'Sikandar', directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Rashmika Mandanna, was Salman Khan's most recent movie. Audience reaction to the picture, which debuted in theatres on March 30, was ambivalent.