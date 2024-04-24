'Bhaiyya Ji': Manoj Bajpayee's intriguing first track 'Baagh Ka Kareja' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Makers of the upcoming film 'Bhaiyya Ji' starring Manoj Bajpayee unveiled the first song 'Baagh Ka Kareja' on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Hitz Music treated fans with the full song video and captioned the post, "#BhaiyyaJi Kaun? Woh jinka hai #BaaghKaKareja SONG OUT NOW. Ab har kahin gunjegi Bhaiyya Ji ki dahaad.#BhaiyyaJi 24 May se aapki nazdeeki cinema gharon mein."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hitz Music (@hitz.music.official)

In the song, Manoj is seen in an intense and performing action-packed moves.

The song is sung and composed by Manoj Tiwari, with lyrics penned by Dr Sagar and music composed by Aditya Dev.

As soon as the song was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Manoj sir Once again comeback with new character."

Another user commented, "Music, aur presentation Gangs Of Wasseypur ki bu aa rahi hai."

"Bhaukaal macha diye sir," another comment read.

On Manoj Bajpayee's birthday, the makers treated fans with a glimpse of the song.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Hitz Music shared a teaser of the song and wished the actor on his special day.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film.

The teaser begins with a group of men trying to kill someone. But, they fail miserably. Later, when the final attempt to kill the person has been taken, he wakes up scaring the men away.

'Bhaiyya Ji' is Manoj's 100th film, which is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Apoorv Singh Karki has directed it, while Deepak Kingrani has written it.

As per a statement, 'Bhaiyya Ji' is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding.

The release date for the project has been set as May 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor