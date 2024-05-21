'Bhaiyya Ji's story is all about our soil, sometimes we should talk about our soil," says Manoj Bajpayee during promotions of his 100th film 'Bhaiyya Ji'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 21 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee promoted his 100th film 'Bhaiyya Ji' in Indore and interacted with the media.

During his interaction with the media, Manoj said, "Bhaiya Ji's story is the story of Bihar, the film is about our soil, sometimes we should talk about our soil."

He added, "When Apoorv Singh Karki heard this story, he said that he would make this film with me, on this, I replied that let's talk to some other hero, then he said that you should do this film. I agreed and said it would have been fine if I had done such a film 10 years ago, but today when this film has been made, I feel proud."

"The story of Bhaiya Ji is based on a well-known person who has a dark phase but after making a promise to his father, he left all this work," he further added.

Manoj also talked about his life experiences and said, "Everything that has happened in my life is like a miracle. If I write a book, I will have to write two books as one book is less for my experiences."

Manoj went on to talk about risks in his life, he said, "The biggest risk I took in my life was becoming an actor which was a bigger risk."

While interacting with the media, he shared about his favourite role.

"I have done 100 films till now, but the role of Bhikhu Mhatre (Satya) is very close to my heart," he said.

On asking about his further projects, Manoj said, "After Bhaiya Ji, the films will be different, they will not be of the same type."

On Tuesday, Manoj visited Ujjain's famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

Taking to Instagram, he treated fans to a picture from his spiritual visit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7OLjUeoCYK/

The team of 'Bhaiyya Ji,' including Manoj Bajpayee and producers Vinod Bhanushali, Samiksha Shael Oswal, and Vikram Khakhar sought blessings at the temple.

'Bhaiyya Ji' is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding, as per a statement.

The trailer offers a glimpse into Manoj Bajpayee's heart-racing action sequences. Manoj Bajpayee aka Bhaiyya ji on a mission to avenge his brother's death.

The video also shows a significant confrontation between Manoj and the antagonist, Suvinder Pal VickyAlongside Bajpayee, the film features Suvinder Pal Vicky as the lead antagonist, with Zoya Hussain, Vipin Sharma, and Jatin Goswami in pivotal roles.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.'Bhaiyya Ji' is Manoj's 100th film, which is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Apoorv Singh Karki has directed it, while Deepak Kingrani has written it.

The release date for the project has been set as May 24.

