Bhakti Rathod starts dubbing for 'Gadar' director Anil Sharma's 'Journey'

Mumbai, July 3 Actress Bhakti Rathod, who is known for her work in the hit television show 'Pushpa Impossible', will next be seen in the film 'Journey' and has started dubbing for the film.

The actress will be seen along with veteran actor Nana Patekar in the film, which explores themes of perseverance, hope, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Talking about the dubbing process, Bhakti told IANS: “After the success of 'Gadar 2', director Anil Sharma offered me 'Journey' as he was impressed with my skills and dialogue delivery. The dubbing process involved the same team and the most senior dubbing director. They experimented with my voice and dialogue delivery, making it an open opportunity and a magical experience.”

Bhakti also shared an interesting anecdote from her experience working on 'Gadar 2'.

The actress said that the director of 'Gadar 2', Anil Sharma, reworked the teaser of the film as he wanted to incorporate her voice in the teaser.

“This all began in 'Gadar 2' when I was asked to dub for my scenes. After my dubbing, Anil sir loved my dialogue delivery in dubbing, so he reworked his idea of the teaser and decided on my dialogue in the first teaser. He asked me to come again to separately dub my lines for the trailer. When the trailer came out, it had only one line, but it was accompanied by impactful visuals,” she added.

