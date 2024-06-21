Bhakti Rathod thanks PM Modi for looking after India's physical, mental health through yoga

Mumbai, June 21 Actress Bhakti Rathod, popular for her work in the TV show ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative for "Yoga Day" at the United Nations in 2014 and getting to celebrate 10 years of it on Friday.

Bhakti told IANS: “Happy World Yoga Day! Thanks to the initiative taken by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji at the UN in 2014 today we are able to celebrate 10 years of World Yoga Day.

“A leader, who not only looks after the other aspects of progress of his nation but also the physical and mental health of the people of his nation and inspires the whole world to do the same.”

The actress said that she is going to introduce a new tradition in her life this year.

“This International Yoga Day, I will inspire five people in my life to do yoga and follow this tradition for their mental and physical health. I urge you to do the same and inspire more people to follow this most ancient Indian inexpensive and paramount way of leading a healthy lifestyle.”

Proposed in 2014 by the United Nations, the initiative for "Yoga Day" was taken by Prime Minister Modi in his 2014 UN address.

Walking down the memory lane, Bhakti said that her mother introduced her to yoga when she was 15.

“What I experienced in my mind and body still stays with me. Since then it has been my go-to solution for self-balance. I was elated when our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, re-introduced it to the world and created widespread awareness of the most inexpensive and effective health care system from ancient India.”

