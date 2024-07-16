Bhanupratap, Amarjeet come face-to-face reigniting cut-throat rivalry in ‘Vanshaj’

Mumbai, July 16 The viewers of ‘Vanshaj’ are in for a treat to witness an epic showdown, as the patriarchs of two families Bhanupratap (Puneet Issar) and Amarjeet Talwar (Sudesh Berry) finally come face-to-face.

In the upcoming episodes, Yuvika and Neel's (Mohit Kumar) pre-wedding ritual takes place, but Yuvika becomes stressed upon learning that she has lost a business deal to Yash.

Tension rises as Amarjeet taunts Bhanu about Yuvika, but Bhanu confidently hints at her resilience.

Speaking about the upcoming sequence, Puneet said: “Bhanupratap is a business-minded individual with his own set of ethics and principles. He and Amarjeet were business partners in the past, but Amarjeet's actions, which clashed with Bhanupratap's values, led to their separation.”

“This re-encounter lays the foundation for revisiting that past, where they had decided not to cross paths in business but now find themselves doing so. The upcoming episodes will show how their history ignites the conflict between Yash and Yuvika, further fuelling the rivalry between the Talwars and Mahajans,” he added.

Sudesh commented: “Amarjeet is a very competitive and aggressive person who has a lot of faith in his sister's son, Yash. However, when he learns that Yash is competing against the Mahajans and crosses paths with Bhanupratap, he confronts Bhanupratap, reminding him of their old pact to stay out of each other's business affairs.”

“Bhanupratap's refusal to honour this agreement sparks a conflict, setting the stage for the rivalry between Yash and Yuvika,” added Sudesh.

‘Vanshaj’ airs on Sony SAB.

On the work front, Puneet is best known for his portrayal of Duryodhana in B. R. Chopra's television show ‘Mahabharat’. He has been a part of movies like ‘Prem Shakti’, ‘Ram Jaane’, ‘Border’, ‘Refugee’, ‘Krrish’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Ready’, ‘Son of Sardaa’, and ‘The Kashmir Files’.

The senior actor was also a contestant on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8’.

Sudesh is also known for his portrayal of Maharaj Vichitravirya in ‘Mahabharat’. He has featured in shows like ‘Suraag – The Clue’, ‘Kamini Damini’, ‘Maddam Sir’, and ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, and others.

--IANS

