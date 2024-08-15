"Bharat is not just a name; it's a feeling": Kartik Aaryan celebrates 78th Independence Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Actor Kartik Aaryan is seven seas away right now but is celebrating the 78th Independence Day in his style.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture of himself walking the streets and Indian flag in the backdrop.

Smiling in pride, he posed for the camera in suit.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Wishing a Happy 78th Independence Day to my Motherland! I might be seven seas away, but India's spirit, grit, and pride can be felt no matter where you are. Bharat is not just a name; it's a feeling that always makes our hearts swell with pride.

Jai Hind."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

This year's celebration marks the 11th time PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone. The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has wrapped up shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Welcoming Vidya Balan on board, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it's happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.

Aside from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects include 'Captain India'.

