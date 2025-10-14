Bharti Singh Addresses Controversy Over Gender Check for Second Child, Says She Will Never Break the Law

Few days back Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced that they are pregnant again second time. On October 6 while holidaying in Switzerland couple made it official. Earlier Bharti expressed desire for having a baby girl, after announcement fans are excited to know about baby's gender . Online rumors suggested Bharti and Haarsh traveled abroad for gender reveal, but the comedian quickly and gracefully refuted the speculation.

Addressing recent video, Bharti said “Everyone is asking when the second baby is due, so I would like to inform you all that the second baby is due next year,” she said with her trademark smile. The revelation put an end to ongoing speculation about whether the comedian’s baby was arriving later this year or in early 2026. She said, "What ever god gives us we will accept it.. all we want is healthy baby, be it boy or girl. People are saying we went abroad to check gender. We ant to say that we will not go against law." She added, My family and fans are saying that you are in other country so you can check the gender, but I don't want to, I know the people who love me will understand."

