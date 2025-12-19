Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Second Child After Sudden Medical Emergency as Water Broke

Bharti Singh gave birth to a baby boy on Friday, December 19. The comedian's delivery took place after she was rushed to the hospital. The comedian was scheduled to shoot for the television show Laughter Chefs.Singh was due to be present at the shoot in the morning when her water broke unexpectedly. This prompted an immediate trip to the hospital, where she later delivered her child. Her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was by her side during the delivery. Things went well, and reportedly, both the mother and the newborn are healthy.

The couple already has an elder son named Lakshya. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa broke the news of their second pregnancy on October 6, 2025, with a joint Instagram post captioned, "We are pregnant again." The announcement featured a scenic photograph taken during their European vacation, showing Haarsh caressing Bharti's baby bump against a mountain backdrop. Bharti later revealed she was unaware of the pregnancy for the first 2.5 months. She joked about it, saying that fat people usually don't care much when they gain weight, so the thought of pregnancy didn't cross her mind. However, after she shared the happy news with her fans, Bharti dropped some gorgeous photos from her maternity shoot.

Bharti and Haarsh first met in 2009 on the sets of the reality show, Comedy Circus, where Bharti was a contestant, and Haarsh was a scriptwriter. After dating for approximately seven years, they married on December 3, 2017, in a grand ceremony in Goa. Five years into marriage, the couple welcomed Gola, their first child.