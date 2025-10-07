Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa Expecting Second Child; Couple Announces Pregnancy in Adorable Post

Comedian and TV star Bharti Singh gave a pleasant shock to fans and family as she announced her pregnancy with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. Couple who got married in 2017, welcomed baby boy in 2022 and after three years, they announced that Bharti is pregnant again. Earlier, Bharti has expressed desiere to have one more child, specifically girl and her pregnancy is like dream come true moment for family and couple. On October 6, 2025, Bharti shared a photo of her an Harsh and wrote that, we are pregnant again.

Bharti's son Laksh, who will soon be a big brother posted photo on social media. In photo Laksh is seen wearing t-shirt which said, "Main bada bhai banne wala hoon." They captioned the post as, "Aab mujhse bhi chota koi aa raha hai." Following the announcement, social media bloomed with the congratulator messages for couple.

Bharti and Harssh expressed their desire to have another child this year in a vlog and Bharti has repeatedly mentioned wanting a baby girl on her podcast. Known for challenging norms, Bharti worked throughout her pregnancy with Gola and quickly returned to work after giving birth. The due date remains unconfirmed, leaving anticipation for whether they will welcome a baby girl or boy.