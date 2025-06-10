Bharti Singh compared Shabir Ahluwalia to this Bollywood hunk

Mumbai, June 10 A popular name in the television industry, Shabir Ahluwalia was invited as the guest on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's LOL podcast.

Shabir was accompanied by television actress Ashi Singh as the guests on the podcast.

For those who do not know, Shabir and Ashi play the lead pair Yug and Kairi in the drama "Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil".

While speaking to Bharti and Harsh, Shabir and Ashi revealed a couple of behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the shoot. These two further shed light on their chemistry on-screen.

During the podcast, the comedian couldn’t help but admire Shabir's fierce on-screen presence, along with a calm demeanor off the screen.

Impressed by him, Bharti gave him the title of “Ajay Devgn of television”.

Bharti pointed out that both Ajay and Shabir have a strong presence on screen while maintaining a quiet and reserved nature when the camera is off.

Bharti shared that she felt Shabir is the Ajay Devgn of television as he doesn’t smile much, has a serious demeanor, and performs intense scenes on screen.

Bharti even asked Ashi about her experience working with him, given that Shabir has been a part of the television industry for a long time.

The host further inquired if Ashi was scared while performing her first scene with Shabir.

To this, Ashi revealed that although she felt intimidated working with such a seasoned actor in the beginning, she soon grew comfortable with him. Ashi credited Shabir’s supportive and grounded nature for making things smooth for her.

Created by Aamir Jaffer and Sonali Jaffar, "Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil" has been backed under the banner of Full House Productions.

"Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil" airs from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM on Sony SAB. The premiere episode of the show reached the audience on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor