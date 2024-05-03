Bharti Singh Hospitalised: Popular Comedian To Undergo Emergency Surgery In Mumbai

Comedian Bharti Singh, known for hosting Dance Deewane season 4, has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain for three days. Initially dismissing it as gastronal or acidic discomfort, she sought medical attention as the pain intensified. She shared her experience through a vlog.

Bharti went through a few tests and the doctors confirmed to her that she was experiencing severe pain in her stomach due to stones in her gallbladder. In the video, Bharti was even seen getting emotional as she was missing her son 'Gola'.



The Comedy Nights Bachao host started her Vlog by apologising to her fans that she was shooting the video from the hospital. She further shared in the video that she has not been letting her family sleep for the last three days because of the pain. She mentions in the video, how she has been in immense pain and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa could not sleep because of her for the last two days. She requested her fans to pray for her and revealed that she is not able to eat anything as her stomach hurts. Bharti feels bad as all her family members have been visiting her one by one leaving their important work. She shares that she is feeling guilty about it.

Despite being in pain and hospitalized, Bharti continues to maintain her sense of humor and jokes with the hospital staff. Although she was restricted to a liquid diet and not allowed to eat anything, Bharti humorously requested the hospital staff to serve her 'Aloo Ka Paratha' instead of soup.Bharti informed her fans that the only solution for her condition is surgery, and she will be undergoing one. She encourages her followers to prioritize their health and advises them to get tested if they encounter stomach pain, as she initially mistook her symptoms for a gastro-related and acidity issue.