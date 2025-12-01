Bharti Singh reveals how her water suddenly broke at midnight: ‘My clothes, bedsheet everything got wet’

Mumbai, Dec 21 Star comedian Bharti Singh, who welcomed her second baby on December 19, has now explained how her water suddenly broke and how she had to rush to the hospital early in the morning.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Bharti Singh revealed the exact happening on the morning of December 19.

Bharti, in her vlog shot just before her delivery, can be heard saying, ‘It’s 6 in the morning, and everything is suddenly wet. I called the doctor, and he said that my water bag that has the baby has burst and that I need to go to the hospital immediately.”

“I was fixing the baby bag last night, and now I am really scared. I can’t understand anything. I am packing my bag and getting ready to go to the hospital. I have woken everyone up,” said Bharti as she broke down in tears and looked visibly anxious.

“I was feeling uneasy since last night, but I couldn’t understand what was happening. In the morning, I was shocked. I was shivering. My clothes are wet, my bedsheet is wet, and we are heading to the hospital. I don’t know what will happen next—to me or Harssh. I wanted to share my feelings with you. Please pray that everything is fine,” she further added.

Further in the video, Harssh was seen rushing Bharti to the hospital. Their elder son, Gola, aka Lakshy, was also seen accompanying them.

For the uninitiated, Bharti and Harssh have embraced parenthood for the second time and have welcomed a baby boy on Friday.

The baby boy is the latest addition to the Limbachiyaa family and has come three years after the arrival of their elder son, Gola.

A few months ago, Bharti and Harssh had taken to their social media accounts to announce their second pregnancy with an adorable post.

The post read, “We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon,” the caption read.

