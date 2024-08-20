Bharti Singh says she ‘looted her brothers’ on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai, Aug 20 Star standup comic Bharti Singh seemed to have gotten richer as she said that she “looted” her brothers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Bharti was speaking to the paparazzis present on the sets of “Laughter Chef Unlimited Entertainment.”

“I earned a lot… Looted my brothers in many ways from Punjab and some brothers here. I feel we should not demand a gift from brothers because they don’t know what to get. It’s better if they give cash,” she said.

She was then seen bantering with the shutterbugs, who said that they too are her brothers. To which, she replied that they all need to give Rs. 500 to her.

In the special episode, Bharti will be seen tying a rakhi to his Krushna Abhishek, and sharing about their “unique bond”.

Krushna in the show announced Bharti as his one and only sister in the entertainment industry.

After which, Bharti shared: "Krushna and I share a unique bond. We make people laugh together, both on and off stage. Just like siblings, we tease each other mercilessly, but we're always there when it counts.”

"Our relationship goes beyond words - we inspire each other to grow while keeping things lighthearted. Though I have many industry friends, what Krushna and I have is truly special.”

Judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show features Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, Kashmera Shah and Nia Sharma.

Bharti got married to show host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017. The duo hosts a 'LOL Podcast' on the YouTube channel Bharti TV. The also have a son named Gola, who was born in 2022.

One of India’s best, Bharti was the second runner-up in the stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge”.

She was then seen as a contestant on “Comedy Circus”. This is not the first time Bharti is sharing the stage with Krushna. The two have previously co-hosted “Comedy Nights Bachao”.

Bharti has hosted a string of reality shows, such as “India's Got Talent 5”, “India's Got Talent 7”, “India's Got Talent 8”, “India's Best Dancer”, “Dance Deewane 3, and “Dance Deewane 4”.

“Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment” airs on Colors.

