Bharti Singh ties rakhi to Krushna Abhishek: 'We tease each other mercilessly'

Mumbai, Aug 16 Comedian Bharti Singh has tied the rakhi to his 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' co-star Krushna Abhishek, and shared about their 'unique bond'.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Krushna stirred up emotions on the comedy-culinary crossover by proclaiming host Bharti as his one and only sister in the entertainment industry.

This unexpected declaration added a dash of sentiment to the fun-filled extravaganza, leaving everyone moved.

Krushna, known for his saucy quips and wit, showed his softer side as Bharti tied a rakhi to his wrist.

Talking about Krushna, Bharti shared: "Krushna and I share a unique bond. We make people laugh together, both on and off stage. Just like siblings, we tease each other mercilessly, but we're always there when it counts. Our relationship goes beyond words - we inspire each other to grow while keeping things lighthearted. Though I have many industry friends, what Krushna and I have is truly special.”

The two comics, who have shared the stage to make the audience laugh, have nurtured a bond that goes beyond mere professional courtesy.

The show is judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. It features Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, Kashmera Shah and Nia Sharma.

'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

Krushna was last seen in various characters in the celebrity chat show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', hosted by Kapil Sharma. He next has 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the pipeline.

On the personal front, Bharti got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017. The duo hosts a 'LOL Podcast' on the YouTube channel Bharti TV, which has 2.96 million subscribers.

Bharti was the second runner-up in the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. She then appeared as a contestant on 'Comedy Circus'. She has also co-hosted the show 'Comedy Nights Bachao' with Krishna Abhishek.

She has also been the host of several reality shows, like 'India's Got Talent 5', 'India's Got Talent 7', 'India's Got Talent 8', 'India's Best Dancer', 'Dance Deewane 3', and 'Dance Deewane 4'.

Bharti also participated in the stunt-based reality shows 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made in India'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor