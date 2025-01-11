‘Bhasad Macha’ from ‘Deva’ blends Shahid Kapoor’s charm, Mika Singh’s electrifying vocals

Mumbai, Jan 11 The song ‘Bhasad Macha’ from the upcoming movie ‘Deva’ was released on Saturday. The song features a catchy rhythm coupled with a thumping groove. It has been crooned by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri.

It has been composed by Vishal Mishra with lyrics penned by Raj Shekhar. The song features Shahid Kapoor as the cop and Pooja Hegde’s striking presence lights up the screen. Shahid’s swag and mass appeal blends perfectly with Pooja’s elegance and fierce energy, making their chemistry magnetic. The chemistry between the lead pair is palpable.

Shahid’s raw energy is perfectly balanced by Pooja’s grace and boldness. As they dance together, their moves are in perfect sync, creating a high-octane performance that you can’t take your eyes off. The sharp, fluid choreography and their flawless execution of the hook step will have everyone mimicking it on repeat.

The song has been choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The iconic “Ala Re Ala, Deva Ala” chant intensifies the vibe, creating an electrifying experience that demands to be replayed.

The film also stars Pavail Gulati in the role of a cop as per media reports. The movie is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

Earlier, Shahid spoke about the film at the green carpet of IIFA this year. He told the media at the time, “It’s an action film so, it has a lot of action. It also has the thrill element, hopefully you will be wondering who did it, till the end. It’s an extremely aggressive character that I’m playing. It’s a very alive film, it should be able to jump you out and make you feel its energy, if we cut the right teaser and the trailer. It’s out on February 14, next year, and I can’t wait for the audience to give their feedback”.

‘Deva’ is set to release on January 31, 2025.

