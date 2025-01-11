'Bhasad Macha': High-energy party anthem from Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 : The makers of Shahid Kapoor's highly anticipated film 'Deva' have unveiled the first track of the film, 'Bhasad Macha,' which is already taking social media by storm.

The upbeat, high-energy song features Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, who ignite the screen with their sizzling dance moves and electric on-screen chemistry.

Released by Zee Music Company on their official Instagram handle, the track has quickly become a buzzworthy sensation.

The caption reads, "Aag lagegi, Bhasad machega. Aala re aala, #DEVA AALA Song out now! #Deva releasing in cinemas on 31st January."

From its opening beats, 'Bhasad Macha' hooks listeners with its infectious rhythm and massy vibe. Mika Singh's vocals lead the charge, while Shahid Kapoor brings unmatched swagger to his rugged cop avatar.

Pooja Hegde, with her elegance and fierce energy, complements Shahid's dance moves, and together they create a visually stunning presence that brings the song to life.

The choreography, crafted by Bosco Leslie Martis, adds to the song's appeal with its dynamic steps, giving fans an unforgettable hook step to replicate.

'Bhasad Macha' is sung by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri, with Mishra also serving as the composer. The lyrics are penned by Raj Shekhar.

Beyond the music, the teaser for 'Deva' had already stirred excitement, showcasing Shahid Kapoor in a raw and unfiltered action-packed performance.

Sharing the teaser, Shahid captioned it, "D day is here. Machana chalu."

The film 'Deva' follows Shahid Kapoor in the role of a rebellious police officer who is tasked with solving a high-profile case riddled with deceit, betrayal, and conspiracy.

As he digs deeper into the investigation, his journey becomes increasingly perilous, filled with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and intense chases.

With 'Deva' set for release on January 31, 2025, Shahid will return to the silver screen after nearly a year, following his last film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', in which he starred opposite Kriti Sanon.

