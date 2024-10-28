Bhaukaal on the big screen! 'Mirzapur: The Film' set to hit theatres in 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 : The beloved world of 'Mirzapur,' a celebrated streaming series, is about to make its grand debut on the big screen.

Scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026, this highly anticipated film promises to expand the gripping narrative of the iconic crime thriller that has captured the hearts of millions.

This exciting announcement came from Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment on Monday, following the success of 'Mirzapur Season 3.'

The film represents a groundbreaking venture into cinema, marking the first time the series will transition from streaming to theatres.

Excel Entertainment took to Instagram to share a teaser clip, captioning it: "Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga, aur parda bhi. #MirzapurTheFilm, coming soon."

Fans of the series can look forward to a larger-than-life cinematic experience that promises to retain the essence of the original show.

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film will feature fan-favourite characters, including the formidable Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi), the ambitious Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and the audacious Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu).

Also returning is Abhishek Banerjee, reprising his role as the enigmatic compounder.

After the film's theatrical run, it will be available for streaming on Prime Video for members in India and over 240 countries and territories, just eight weeks after its release.

'Mirzapur Season 3,' which premiered in July, generated significant buzz among fans, many of whom expressed nostalgia for the character of Munna Bhai, adding to the excitement for the upcoming film.

