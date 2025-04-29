"Bhaut alag concept hai": RajKummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi excited about their film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Actors RajKummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are gearing up for the release of their film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'.

On Monday, the film's cast visited Lucknow for the promotional tour of their upcoming film, directed by Karan Sharma.

Not only did RajKummar and Wamiqa explore the city, but they also interacted with the media.

Expressing excitement about 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', RajKummar told ANI, "Bhaut alag concept hai..A time loop narrative has been used in this story. There's a lot of comedy. I hope the audience will like it."

"It's a family entertainment. Audience will leave theatres with a smile on their faces. I hope everyone will go to theatres on May 9 to watch our film," Wamiqa added.

Directed and written by Karan Sharma, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' marks the first on-screen pairing of RajKummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film is presented by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films along with Amazon MGM Studios. It will release in theatres on May 9.

Apart from Bhool Chuk Maaf, RajKummar Rao also has Maalik in his kitty.

