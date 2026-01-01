"Bhaut badiya experience raha": Piyush Mishra on his new film 'Rahu Ketu'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : Actor Piyush Mishra has a prominent role in 'Rahu Ketu', which is all set to be released in theatres on January 16.

On Tuesday, the team of Rahu Ketu, including Piyush Mishra, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Shalini Pandey, came together in Mumbai for the film's trailer launch.

During the event, the actors opened up about their experience of working on Vipul Vig's directorial venture. Varun Sharma, in particular, hailed Piyush Mishra as the film's soul.

Sharing his experience, Piyush Mishra said, "Bhaut badiya experience raha.. I have known Vipul for nearly 35 years, since our theatre days, and he has always been an exceptional writer. After delivering something as brilliant as Fukrey, this script came to me, and it instantly stood out. I would describe the film as a mythological thriller, unusual, intriguing, and refreshingly different."

Backed by Zee Studios and Blive Productions, 'Rahu Ketu' positions itself as a light-hearted entertainer. Earlier, Pulkit and Varun opened up about what fans can expect from the movie, which is directed by Vipul Vig.

"This film captures everything audiences loved about Fukrey. Most importantly, it brings the two of us together again, and we had a fantastic time working on it. That joy and camaraderie truly come through on screen. The film is written by Vipul, who also penned all three Fukrey films," Pulkit told ANI.

"So, there is their uniqueness and their unique characters in this film. There is a strange, fantastical, mythical world in this film. Also, we had the opportunity to work with Piyush Mishra sir for the first time, and he is truly outstanding. Alongside him were Manu Rishi sir, Amit Sial, Shalini, and Chunky Pandey sir. For us, going to the set every day felt like attending an acting workshop," he added.

Varun assured that 'Rahu Ketu' will remind fans of 'Fukrey'.

"Just like Fukrey 1, 2, and 3 , this film offers the same spirit, but in a completely new world, with new characters and a fresh set of actors. Pulkit and I remain the common thread, and together we bring you a highly entertaining and fun way to begin 2026. Comedy is a genre that truly comes alive in theatres...when people sit together, laugh together, and share that joy, the emotion is unmatched. So come experience it on the big screen from 16th January," Varun said.

