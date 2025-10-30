Bhavana Panday showers love on "baby girl" Ananya with sweet birthday post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Bhavana Panday has showered love on her "baby girl" Ananya Panday, who turned a year older on Thursday, October 31.

Bhavana took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter's special day, sharing a series of adorable throwback pictures. The first photo melted hearts instantly. It showed Bhavana lovingly planting a kiss on Ananya's cheek during a birthday celebration. Dressed in a stylish white top and denim mini-skirt, Ananya looked cheerful as she smiled for the camera.

The post also included a series of throwback photos that gave fans a peek into Ananya's childhood. From fun family moments with father Chunky Panday to sweet pictures with her younger sister Rysa, every image reflected the warmth and closeness of the Panday family.

Bhavana wrote a touching note along with the photos that read, "Happy Birthday my Baby Girl !!!! Love you the mostest!!!!! You make us so proud every single day!!!! Shine on !!!! Stay Healthy ! Stay Happy !!!!"

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

Fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Ananya, calling her "adorable" and "glowing like sunshine."

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.' The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Dharma Productions produced it. 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' was previously scheduled to release on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day. However, fans are now set to receive an early opening on December 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor