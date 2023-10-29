Bhavana Pandey extends sweet birthday wish for her daughter Ananya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : Actor Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Pandey, wished her daughter a happy birthday with a cute video from her childhood.

She wrote in the caption, "My little drama queens birthday tomorrow !!!! Love you toooooo much !!! @ananyapanday"

After her post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani dropped a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya recently wrapped up the shooting for her debut web series 'Call Me Bae'.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a picture of a blueberry and raspberry cake on her stories which she captioned with multiple red heart emoticons and wrote, "the most special ever!!!!"

The text on the cake reads, "Season wrap ho gaya Bae!"

A few months ago, Ananya announced her new project with a video featuring Varun Dhawan.

In the video, Varun Dhawan and Ananya can be seen having a fun banter and discussing about fashion.

In the series, Ananya will be playing a fashion expert. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Call me a fashionista, call me your new favourite, just 'Call Me Bae'. #CallMeBae New Series, Now Filming!"'Call Me Bae' is being directed by Collin D'Cunha. Created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers.

Ananya was recently seen in the comedy film 'Dream Girl 2'.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor the film has Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

In the coming months, she will be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

She will also be seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has a film with Akshay Kumar in her pipeline. Reportedly, the movie has been titled 'Shankara'. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor