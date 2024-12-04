Bhavana Pandey meets Coldplay's Chris Martin at daughter Rysa's Le Bal debut in Paris

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : Actor Ananya Panday's mother and 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star Bhavana Pandey recently visited Paris for her younger daughter Rysa's grand debut at the prestigious Le Bal.

Interestingly, Bhavana met with Coldplay band member Chris Martin at the gala.

Sharing a picture from her meeting with Chris Martin, Bhavana took to Instagram and wrote, "Some magical moments from @lebal.paris with my little princess."

Another snapshot showed Rysa standing along with other debutants.

Le Bal is one of the most exclusive events in the world. It is a society event where 25 girls from elite families around the world - the progeny of royalty, aristocracy, business tycoons and film stars - are selected to make their official public debut at a glamorous ball in the French capital.

A few years ago, Ananya was also appeared at Le Bal, stealing everyone's attention.

Recently, in an interview to ANI, Bhavana expressed gratitude to the audience for appreciating Ananya's hard work as she delivered back-to-back successful projects.While opening up about her daughter's newfound success, Bhavana feels that Ananya's rise from being seen as a nepo kid to an actor who is capable of giving life to a character comes down to the mantra that exists within them.

" (I am) very grateful. I know she's worked hard and everyone does. She's worked hard. But the idea is to put your head down and work hard and take the important, necessary criticism in your stride and work even harder. And the rest is noise," she said.

