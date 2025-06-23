Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Was Ignored During Its Theatrical Run, Says Motwane, but Gained Cult Status Over Time

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, the action thriller starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, released in cinemas in 2018 and is known amongst audiences and critics for its fresh and offbeat storytelling. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film follows the story of a young man who becomes a masked vigilante to avenge his friend's murder. Motwane recently spoke to IMDb in an exclusive interaction, sharing his inspiration behind making the film and his thoughts on its reception.

Motwane said, “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero came out of a place of great anger at the system. The whole passport story in the film is actually something that happened to me so that frustration also came out. That anger and emotion mixed with my genuine love for superhero films and graphic novels grounded the space for creating the film. The original script was a lot more angrier. It almost got made a couple of times, but didn't eventually get made, so I put it to bed for a while. I revived it after a while when Abhay Koranne came into my life. I made him read the script, he had ideas and he said why don’t we revive this?”

Motwane continued, “Thank you for the love given to Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. I’m surprised because when the film was released, no one went and saw it in theatres. To see the love and passion for the film is very very heartening.” Released in 2018, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero tells the story of Siku, a young idealist played by Harshvardhan Kapoor, who becomes a masked vigilante after his friend is murdered. Set against the backdrop of a corrupt and apathetic political system, the film follows Siku’s transformation from a bystander into a determined crusader for justice, armed with makeshift gadgets and a fierce sense of purpose. Blending stylized action with a gritty, realistic tone, the movie explores themes like civic neglect, moral bravery, and the personal sacrifices that come with fighting for change. Although it underperformed at the box office, the film later found a dedicated audience on streaming platforms, earning a reputation as one of India's most distinctive entries in the superhero genre.

