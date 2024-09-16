Bhavya Gandhi: I don't take too much pressure about audience expectations

Mumbai, Sep 16 Actor Bhavya Gandhi, who is essaying the role of a psychotic antagonist Prabhaas in the show 'Pushpa Impossible', has shared that he doesn't takes too much pressure about audience expectations, and said for him, the key is to enjoy the process.

Best known for his role as 'Tappu' in the longest running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC), Bhavya shared: "I don't take too much pressure about audience expectations. For me, the key is to enjoy the process and give my best in every role, no matter how different it is. I always keep in mind that if my family enjoys my performance, chances are the audience will too, because they are my first and most honest critics."

"Their feedback helps me gauge how well a character is resonating. Even if I’m playing a negative role and people react strongly or don’t like my character, I see it as a positive sign. It means I’ve portrayed the role convincingly, and that’s my ultimate goal--to do justice to the character and evoke the right emotions. So, instead of feeling pressured, I focus on staying true to the role and delivering a performance that feels real and impactful," he said.

Bhavya also talked about playing Prabhaas and how he understood the human psyche while playing this intense character.

"I’m certain the audience will hate me, and for someone playing a negative character, that's the ultimate compliment. If viewers watch my performance and genuinely say, 'I hate this character', it means I've successfully brought the antagonist to life. Nothing would make me happier than evoking those strong emotions because it shows I’ve done justice to my role. As an actor, my goal is to make the character believable, and if the audience feels that intensity, it’s a sign that I’ve succeeded in my portrayal," he said.

Speaking about specific challenges he faced while portraying a character with a darker side compared to his previous roles, Bhavya said: "The dark side of this character is quite nuanced. It has a grey shade, which makes it both unique and challenging for me to portray. Playing a character with such complexity isn’t easy, but that’s exactly what drew me to it."

"However, I’m fortunate to have a fantastic creative and direction team supporting me every step of the way. Their guidance has been invaluable, helping me understand the character's motivations and making my vision for the role much clearer. With their help, I'm able to delve deeper into the character’s psyche and bring out the subtleties that make it so intriguing," he commented.

'Pushpa Impossible' airs on Sony SAB.

