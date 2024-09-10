Bhavya Gandhi says playing antagonist in 'Pushpa Impossible' is different from Tappu in 'TMKOC'

Mumbai, Sep 10 Best known for his role as 'Tappu' in the longest running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC), actor Bhavya Gandhi, will be now seen as a psychotic antagonist Prabhaas in the show 'Pushpa Impossible'.

A new threat enters Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) and her family’s life with the entry of Bhavya. His character as a psychotic antagonist is set on seeking revenge and destruction and this marks a significant departure from his previous innocent and mischievous role as Tappu, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Talking about the same, Bhavya said: "Stepping into the role of Prabhaas is a delightful experience for me as I am playing a negative character for the first time and this role is very different from playing the innocent Tappu from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'."

"Prabhaas is unpredictable and deeply troubled, with a calm exterior that masks intense inner turmoil, making him dangerously fascinating. Returning to television with such a complex character on home channel Sony SAB is incredibly exciting for me," he added.

A person with a twisted nature and erratic behavior, Prabhaas’s calm demeanor is his most unnerving trait.

He doesn’t raise his voice, but there is an underlying tension that makes people uneasy around him. He might be charming and polite at one moment, but he can turn cruel and scathing the very next. His unpredictability keeps those around him on the edge, never knowing when his mood will shift. He seeks revenge against Ashwin, who confronts him after Prabhaas trolls his sister Rashi.

'Pushpa Impossible' airs on Sony SAB.

