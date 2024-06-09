Bhediya a.k.a Varun Dhawan congratulates 'Munjya' team for success, shares cameo video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma starrer 'Munjya' has been receiving praise for their performance. Bhediya a.k.a Varun Dhawan on Sunday congratulated the team for the success.

Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped his cameo video from the film along with a congratulatory message for the team.

The video captures post-credits scene in which Varun's character, Bhaskar, is seen hiding behind a big rock and covering himself with leaves. Then, comes Janardan (played by Abhishek Banerjee) and throws some clothes towards Bhaskar.

In the end, Munjya makes an appearance, scaring everyone.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Congratulation to team #MUNJYA for the massive success.#BHEDIYA milna chaiye ga aap se. don't miss the post credit.

@verma.abhay_ @sharvari @aditya_a_sarpotdar @amarkaushik was so much fun to be back on your set again with this master story teller . #dino @maddockfilms we jsut getting started. @nowitsabhi Wel see u soon brother."

As soon as he uploaded the post, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Sharvari wrote, "VD!!!! Thank aaaaoooo for adding chaar chand to our #Munjya madness. you are the best!!!!"

One of the users wrote, "Bhaski JD reunion."

Released on November 25, 2022, Bhediya featured Varun alongside Kriti Sanon. It is Bollywood's first creature comedy directed by Amar Kaushik.

Starring Sharvari alongside Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, 'Munjya' is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and revolves around the rooted myth of Munjya from the world of Indian belief and cultural systems. The film's teaser was recently released to much anticipation.

Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt developed the screenplay for 'Munjya,' with Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya composing the music.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.He also has 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' in his kitty.

