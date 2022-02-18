'Bheemla Nayak' digital rights sold for whopping price

Hyderabad, Feb 18 As the Telugu multi-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' gears up for release on February 25, there's a buzz around that the film's post-theatrical streaming rights.

If reports are to be believed, the digital rights of the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' have been sold to OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar for a record price.

From non-theatrical rights such as dubbing, OTT, and satellite, 'Bheemla Nayak' is said to have made close to 70 crores.

Though there isn't any official confirmation, it is expected that the makers will release a statement regarding the same in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, with the movie's release in the coming days, the makers are busy preparing a blasting theatrical trailer, which will be unveiled very soon.

Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, 'Bheemla Nayak' is an original remake of Malayalam's super hit action drama titled 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will reprise Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran from the Malayalam's original movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

Actresses Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon are the female leads opposite Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati respectively.

Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues and the screenplay for the S Thaman's musical.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor