'Bheemla Nayak' Hindi release confirmed by producer

Hyderabad, Feb 11 As the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' will release in theaters soon, the makers are preparing the ground for the multistarrer's Hindi release as well.

'Bheemla Nayak' producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi confirms the Hindi release of the most-anticipated movie.

In one of his recent interviews, when Naga Vamsi was quizzed about 'Bheemla Nayak', he said: "I am confident that the movie will be a super hit. That is why we have opted for its Hindi release as well".

"Though 'Bheemla Nayak' is an adaptation of Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', the audience will be thoroughly entertained. We have taken the storyline from the original movie. Our writer Trivikram Srinivas has done a fantastic job in the script work," Naga Vamsi explained.

'Bheemla Nayak' will be released on either February 25 or April 1.

Rana Daggubati plays Pawan Kalyan's opponent, and the duo will reprise Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon from Malayalam's original movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' respectively.

Nithya Menen and Samyukta Menon are the female leads in the action drama. Sagar K Chandra is the director, while Trivikram Srinivas has penned the screenplay and dialogues. S Thaman is the music composer for 'Bheemla Nayak', which is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments Banner.

