Bhojpuri actors Yaminiiee, Dev, Anjana & Sanjana wish 'dost' Gaurrav Jha on his 36th b'day

Mumbai, July 1 Bhojpuri actors Yaminiiee Singh, Dev Singh, Anjana Singh and Sanjana Pandey on Monday showered love on Gaurrav Jha as he has turned 36, wishing him love, health and happiness.

Taking to Instagram, Yaminiiee, who will be sharing screen space with Gaurrav in the upcoming film 'Uttaran' dropped a string of pictures with the birthday boy, sharing unseen glimpses from their different projects.

Along with the photos, Yaminiiee wrote in Hindi: "Janamdin ki dhero badhai mere dost, tum ek ache kalakar hone ke saath saath ek behad nek dil insaan bhi ho. Ishwar hamesha tumhare saath rahe aur tumhara khyaal rakhe... jeete raho puttar."

Known for his work in movies like ‘Saugandh’, and ‘Rajtilak’, Dev Singh dropped a candid picture with Gaurrav. Along with the photo he wrote: "Janamdin ki hardik shubhkamnaye... khush rahiye, swasth rahiye, mast rahiye."

Anjana Singh, who will be next seen with Gaurrav in the movie 'Ham Saath Saath Hai', wished him by dropping a behind-the-scenes picture from the shoot of a project.

She penned a birthday note, which read: "Wish you many may happy returns of the day.. Happy birthday... Mahadev bless you".

The 'Har Ghar Ki Yahi Kahaani' fame actress Sanjana also wished Gaurrav with an unseen photograph.

She wrote: "Janamdin ki dher sari shubhkaamnaye.. ishvar se kamna karte hai ki ap hamesha swasth aur khush rahe #happybirthday to you dost."

Meanwhile, Gaurrav will be next seen in 'Uttaran' alongside Yaminiiee, and Raksha Gupta. He has also starred in movies like 'Pati Patni Ka Pyar Khatta Meetha Achar', 'Naya Vivah', 'Baap Re Baap', 'Maan Samman' and 'Kahar'.

Yaminiiee, who is known for films like 'Lallu Ki Laila', 'Chhaliya', 'Pyar To Hona Hi Tha', and ‘Premgeet’, has 'Jaisi Saas Waisi Bahu' in the pipeline.

Dev recently featured in 'Sautan'. He next has 'Meri Pari' in the kitty, which is set to release on July 5.

