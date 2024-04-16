Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey misses her 'kanya pujan' days on Maha Ashtami

Mumbai, April 16 On the occasion of Chaitra Maha Ashtami, Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey extended warm wishes to her fans and said that she is missing her childhood 'kanya pujan' days.

Taking to Instagram, Aamrapali shared a Reel in which she could be seen wearing a yellow saree with gold jewellery.

In the Reel, she says: "Sabhi desh wasiyon ko Durga Ashtami ki dher saari shubhkaamnaye... Maa Maha Gauri Jagdamba ki kripa ham sab par bani rahe.. ham sab ka jeevan khushaal ho..."

The post is captioned as: "Maa Maha Gauri ki kripa ham sab par hamesha bani rahe...Maha Ashtami ki dhero shubhkaamnaye."

On Instagram Stories, she shared a snap of plates with puri, chana, halwa, and banana, with the captioned: "Missing my childhood kanya pujan days."

Aamrapali will be next seen in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' starring Pradeep Pandey and Sanchita Banerjee. The film is directed by Premanshu Singh, and produced by Nishant Ujjwal.

Aamrapali made her acting debut with the show 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' in 2008. In 2014, she made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema with the film 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

She was then seen in 'Nirahua Hindustani 2 and 3', 'Border', 'Nirahua Chalal London', and 'Sher Singh'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor