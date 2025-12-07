Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore to move Supreme Court after bail plea dismissed, claims "No notice from police"

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 : Bhojpuri singer and YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore's legal troubles have increased after the Allahabad High Court rejected her plea for anticipatory bail.

With the plea now dismissed, Rathore has decided to approach the Supreme Court for relief. "The court's decision is above all for me. I respect it. It is obvious that we will move to the Supreme Court for relief. I will go to the Supreme Court for my rights," the singer told ANI.

Rathore said she has been ready to cooperate with the police. Speaking to ANI, she said, "The police have not yet given me any notice. They are talking about conducting raids everywhere. But they can just call me, and I will give them my location. Or I can directly go to them if needed."

Rathore is facing several complaints linked to alleged indecent remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comments related to the Pahalgam incident.

On Friday, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court dismissed her request for anticipatory bail. The case was registered earlier this year at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow over comments made by Rathore in April. She has faced multiple FIRs across Uttar Pradesh for similar allegations.

The current case concerns comments that Rathore made about the Pahalgam terror attack in April. In an X post on April 23, she alleged that the Modi-led government was running politics on caste and religion.

In an earlier interview with ANI, she defended her comments and said that her words were misinterpreted. She said her intention was to question the Prime Minister about security arrangements after the attack.

The singer also said the remarks were not meant to be part of a song but were a direct appeal about safety concerns for tourists.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22 and resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including a Nepali national. The complaint against Rathore said that her posts could spread caste-based hatred and anti-national views. The case was filed by poet Abhay Pratap Singh, also known as Abhay Singh, at Hazratganj Police Station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor