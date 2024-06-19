Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh drops video of her wearing summery white shirt: 'Pamper yourself'

Mumbai, June 19 Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh shared a fun video on Wednesday of herself wearing a white cotton shirt, encouraging her followers to "pamper yourself every day, you are precious."

Akshara, who is known for her participation in 'Bigg Boss OTT', posted a mirror video on her Instagram stories.

In the clip, she is seen wearing a long white shirt paired with black trousers.

She captioned it: "Pamper yourself everyday... You are precious."

In another Instagram post, Akshara shared a close-up shot flaunting her glamorous makeup look. She is dressed in an ethnic outfit and adorned with green and silver 'jhumkas'.

The post is captioned: "Can't compare an apple to an orange #summercolor."

Fans responded enthusiastically to her post.

One commented, "Ufff katai zehar," while another wrote, "Bihar ki jaan."

On the work front, Akshara recently featured in a Punjabi music video titled 'Defender', alongside singer Mankirt Aulakh. The song is performed by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv.

Akshara has previously worked on projects such as 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke', 'Satya', 'Tabadala', and 'Dhadkan'.

She has also been part of the historical drama 'Porus', which was based on the Battle of the Hydaspes. Akshara played the role of Maharani Kadika in the show. Additionally, she was part of 'Service Wali Bahu', which aired on Zee TV.

