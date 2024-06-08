Bhojpuri star Rinku Ghosh drops BTS glimpses of 'maa bete ka pyaar' from the show 'Anokhaa Bandhan'

Mumbai, June 8 Bhojpuri actress Rinku Ghosh shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpse from her show 'Anokhaa Bandhan' on Saturday, offering a peek into a beautiful scene showcasing 'maa bete ka pyaar'.

Taking to Instagram, Rinku, who has 194K followers, shared a video wherein she can be seen wearing a peach-pink-coloured saree and performing an emotional scene with her onscreen son Altamash Faraz.

The post is captioned: "Beautiful scene, Maa bete ka pyaar... Sadhna aur Vardaan... BTS from Anokhaa Bandhan... Keep watching on Dangal TV from Monday to Saturday at 7 p.m."

The show also stars Esha Pathak in the lead role.

On the professional front, Rinku has also been featured in the show 'Junooniyatt', which starred Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig, and Neha Rana in the lead. The show went off-air in November 2023.

The actress has been a part of shows like 'Durgesh Nandinii', 'Mohe Rang De', 'Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal', and 'Imtihaan'.

The actress has also appeared in Bhojpuri films like 'Balidaan' with Ravi Kishan, 'Kisan Arjun' with Anuj Sharma and Gaurav Ghai, 'Saat Saheliyan' with Dinesh Lal Yadav, 'Dushmani', 'Andha Kanoon', 'E Kaisan Pratha', and many more.

Rinku also stars alongside Dev Singh in the movie 'Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor