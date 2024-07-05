Bhojpuri stars Akshara Singh, Anshuman Rajput to appear in heartbreaking love track 'Mohini'

Mumbai, July 5 Bhojpuri actors Akshara Singh and Anshuman Singh Rajput are set to bring a heartbreaking musical love story with their new track titled 'Mohini'.

Akshara, who has sung the song, took to Instagram and shared a poster of the track.

The photo shows Akshara and Anshuman wearing black outfits and looking straight into each other's eyes.

The post is captioned in Hindi, which reads: "Kabhi Khud pe kabhi halaat pe rona aaya... baat niklo to har ek baat pe rona aaya... kuch din ki aap biti lekar aa rahi hoon #comingsoon #sadsong."

The song is presented by 'Icon Bhojpuri Bawaal.'

Meanwhile, Akshara was last seen in a Punjabi music video titled 'Defender', alongside singer Mankirt Aulakh. The song is sung by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv.

She has previously worked on projects like 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke', 'Satya', 'Tabadala', and 'Dhadkan'. She also participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Akshara has been part of the historical drama 'Porus', which was based on the Battle of the Hydaspes. She played the role of Maharani Kadika in the show.

On the professional front, Anshuman has worked in the multi-starrer film

'Border'. He has also starred in Zee Ganga's show 'Mitwa'.

