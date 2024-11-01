Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple, thanks "Bappa" for his "biggest Friday"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Friday visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and sought blessings of Lord Ganesha for the success of his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture from his sacred visit. In the image, he can be seen offering prayers to the almighty with folded hands.

"Thank you Bappa for My biggest Friday [?]#Gratitude ," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik has made it a ritual to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple on the day of his film releases. He believes in seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa and expressing his gratitude. Earlier in June, he visited the temple to pray to the Lord for the success of his film 'Chandu Champion'.

Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

The latest part released on Diwali and is facing a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'. The 'Singham Again' features a galaxy of stars including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

On the evolution of horror-comedy in Indian cinema, Kartik, in a recent interview with Variety, observed that the genre has matured beyond traditional tropes.

"When you mix horror and comedy - there is calling out to a larger audience and bringing in not just two adults to the theatres but an entire family," he said.

'BB' is one of the first successful franchises of horror-comedy and yet it is more than just horror and comedy. Whether it is Rooh Baba or the epic Manjulika's dance - the audiences have latched onto every aspect of this movie as its staple-need," Kartik added.

The actor noted that the franchise's musical elements have contributed significantly to its success, citing collaborations with international artist Pitbull and Indian singers Diljit Dosanjh and Shreya Ghoshal.

In the new film, Kartik's character Rooh Baba faces fresh challenges.

"His motivations are clearer, revealing a deeper backstory that adds layers to his personality," he explained. "Now he has two Manjulikas to deal with - so double the trouble, double the fun."

With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik got the opportunity to work with ace actresses Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan for the first time.

In an interview with ANI, he shared his experience working with both.

"I felt like I was in a dream...could not be more grateful that I got the chance to share screen space with Vidya ji and Madhuri ji in the film and that too with them in one frame. I will always remember this. I have learnt so much from them. I have always been a big fan of Madhuri ji and Vidya ji. From having lunch together with them on sets to acting with them, I will remember the moments spent with them on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' sets for a lifetime," he expressed.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor