‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track blends desi and international flavours for a heady concoction

Mumbai, Oct 15 The upcoming title track of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ promises to blend the iconic tune with Punjabi tadka topped with international flavour as it features international rapper Pitbull and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

Leading the charge visually with the title track is Kartik Aaryan, whose dance moves and signature swag take the track to a different level. The soundtrack is composed by Tanishk Bagchi while the original composition comes from Pritam.

The powerhouse combination of Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ series staple Neeraj Shridhar brings together a diverse blend of cultures and beats.

However, Pritam’s “original” tune for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ was itself lifted from one of South Korean band JTL’s tracks.

Commenting on the new track, Tanishk Bagchi said, “When the makers approached me with their vision for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, I knew I had to do something extraordinary. The Punjabi Mukhra and Antra add a new dimension, while I kept the hook simple and addictive. T-Series has been a tremendous support, and Bhushan ji’s vision allows me to experiment freely. Dhruvv Yogi’s lyrics and Kartik Aaryan’s energy adds so much to the song—it’s truly a unique experience”.

An Anees Bazmee film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ continues the legacy of the hit horror-comedy franchise. It also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil. Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is set to release on the occasion of Diwali on November 1, 2024.

