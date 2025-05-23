'Bhool Chuk Maaf' album is a musical tribute to Ranjan & Titli’s love journey

Mumbai, May 23 After making everyone grove to their bangers like "Koi Naa", "Chor Bazari Phir Se", "Sawariya Tera", "Ting Ling Sajna", and "Hutt Badmaash", the makers of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer "Bhool Chuk Maaf" have dropped the music album from the romantic comedy.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Irshad Kamil, the album enjoys the beautiful voices of Sunidhi Chauhan, Neeraj Shridhar, Raghav Chaitanya, Varun Jain, Suvarna Tiwari, Pravesh Mallick, Priyanka Sarkaar, and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Talking about the music, protagonist Rajkummar said, “Each track in the album captures the sentiment of the film. Bringing these songs to life was an absolute joy, and having such a supportive team made the whole journey even more special."

Leading lady Wamiqa added, “Each track in 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' felt like an extension of our characters. I have been hooked to the songs of our movie album that echoes Ranjan & Titli’s love-struck energy. And of course, the songs were pure joy to shoot”

Composer Tanishk expresses, “Our songs are nothing less than a joyride, just like love. I wanted each track to feel like a different heartbeat of a pure relationship crossing boundaries & transcending all the struggles yet being spontaneous throughout the journey. Working with all the legendary singers & re-imagining the iconic songs with a modern twist, I feel honoured. I hope the audience feels every beat of emotion I’ve tried to convey through the album.”

Lyricist Irshad said, “Every song in this album is a memory waiting to be made. I wrote the lyrics with the belief that love is never perfect but always worth it. These words are meant to stay with you, just like Ranjan and Titli’s story.”

Released on Friday, "Bhool Chuk Maaf" chronicles the journey of lovebirds Ranjan (Rajkummar) and Titli (Wamiqa), who are trying to uncover the reason behind the endless cycle to set things right.

