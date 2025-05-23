‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Public Review by IANS: Film faces low footfall, public calls it ‘sluggish and slow-paced’

Mumbai, May 23 Rajkummar Rao’s latest release, “Bhool Chuk Maaf,” has opened to a mixed public response, with several viewers calling the film “sluggish” and slow-paced.

Set in the 1970s and revolving around a government job narrative, the film has seen low footfall in theatres on the opening day. While some appreciated the performances and setting, many felt the film’s narrative failed to keep pace, affecting its overall reception. According to the public review shared by IANS, the film has evoked both appreciation and criticism, resulting in a mixed verdict overall. Set against the backdrop of the 1970s, the film’s retro setting sparked mixed reactions from viewers. While some found the old-school approach charming, others felt it failed to resonate with today’s audience.

One moviegoer remarked, “It’s okay. The movie is not that good. It doesn’t match with modern times,” calling it ordinary and outdated. The audience member said, “It's okay. The movie is not that good. It's an old type of film. It's a film based on a government job in the 1970s. It's an old type of film. It doesn't match with the modern times. There is nothing special about it.”

Another audience member described the film as “boring and sluggish.” “I found the film very boring and monotonous. It’s extremely slow-paced and lacked engagement. Karan Sharma’s direction could have been better; he should have paid more attention to the screenplay and storyline. The message of the film didn’t come through clearly.”

Another, moviegoer, however, praised its strong message and applauded the performances, especially highlighting Rajkummar Rao and the female lead Wamiqa Gabbi for their fresh presence and compelling work. The film also earned appreciation for its aesthetic appeal, with a viewer noting, “For the first time, Banaras has looked beautiful,” and crediting the entire team — from actors to the art and camera departments — for their efforts.

Another audience member told IANS, “All are great actors. Everyone has done their best. Be it the choreographer, be it the art director, or be it the cameraman. For the first time, Banaras has looked beautiful.”

Not all feedback was glowing, though. Some viewers pointed out the slow pace and additional scenes that made the second half feel sluggish. “It’s a one-time watch. Everyone should come with their family and watch it at least once,” said one audience member, summarizing it as a decent family entertainer.

One of the audience members even felt that ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ was dragged at times due to a few unnecessary scenes, particularly in the second half. “There were some extra scenes in the movie. Because of that, I found the movie a little boring. In fact, I liked the first half more compared to the second half. In the second half, I found it a little slow. It's a one-time watch.”

While some viewers pointed out pacing issues and felt the second half of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' was a bit slow, many were unanimous in praising Rajkummar Rao’s performance.

One viewer highlighted Rao’s consistency as an actor, saying, “Rajkummar Rao has done a commendable job. He held his character well throughout the film — that’s his strength. He brings every role to life, and this one was no different.”

Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' starred Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Seema Pahwa in lead roles.

Set in the vibrant city of Varanasi, the film explores a quaint small-town love story. It follows Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who lands a government job to win over his girlfriend, Titli Mishra. As their wedding preparations unfold, Ranjan finds himself trapped in an unusual time loop—while Titli remains unaware, the day of the Haldi ceremony keeps repeating, leaving Ranjan caught in an endless cycle of frustration.

The film hit theatres today, March 23.

