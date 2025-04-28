'Bhool Chuk Maaf' stars Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi grace the 'Hip Hop India S2' stage

Mumbai, April 28 Amazon MX Player's dance reality show "Hip Hop India S2" received a Bollywood twist as "Bhool Chuk Maaf" stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi graced the show as guest judges alongside Shakti Mohan.

Gabbi shared her experience of being a part of the show as a celebrity guest, expressing, “Hip Hop India Season 2 has my heart! Being a guest on their latest episode was a challenge. So many performances, such talent and to pick one out wasn't something I had prepped for. Agar koi galti hogai ho, toh saare contestants se bas yehi kehna chahungi, Bhool Chuk Maaf!”

Furthermore, sharing his experience, Rao added, "The sheer passion, the dance styles, and the seamless choreography have been nothing less than simply brilliant. The passion and discipline these contestants bring to the stage is truly commendable. It was a joy to see them perform, and if there's any slip-up as a judge, then guys, Bhool Chuk Maaf.”

In a game-changing twist, Shakti divided contestants into pairs, pitting them against each other in a challenge that sparked intense rivalry.

From mind-blowing performances to emotional highs, the new episodes witnessed it all. Contestant Adnaan challenged Rules Breakerz to dance without using their hands, a dare they turned into a showstopper that earned them a perfect 30 from the judges.

Shifting to “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, the film pairs Rao and Gabbi on screen for the very first time.

The drama shares the tale of Ranjan (Rao), a hopeless romantic who secures a government job to win the heart of his love, Titli (Gabbi). However, just before their wedding, things take a comical turn. Stuck in a time loop that repeats a particular day, Ranjan must unravel the mystery behind his life hitting the pause button.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan, along with Amazon MGM Studios, "Bhool Chuk Maaf" is scheduled to make it to the theatres on May 9.

