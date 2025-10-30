Bhoomi Shetty's look as 'Maha' in Puja Kolluru's 'Mahakali' released!

Chennai, Oct 30 The makers of director Puja Kolluru's ‘Mahakali’ on Thursday revealed the first look of the lead actor, Bhoomi Shetty, as Maha in the much-awaited film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sharing the first look of Bhoomi Shetty's character in the film, director Prasanth Varma, who is the showrunner for this film, wrote, "From the cosmic womb of creation awakens the most FEROCIOUS SUPERHERO of the universe! Introducing #BhoomiShetty as MAHA. #Mahakali @RKDStudios #RKDuggal @PujaKolluru #AkshayeKhanna#RiwazRameshDuggal @ThePVCU."

Sources say the unit has already completed over 50% of the film's shoot. At present, the unit is presently shooting on a grand set specially constructed in Hyderabad. While the film industry typically hesitates to invest in a non-star cast film, the makers have gone all-in with a reportedly massive production budget led by a newcomer. It has also been widely reported that several A-list actresses had expressed interest in portraying the superhero, but the makers remained firm in their vision to cast a fresh face — a dark-skinned girl who embodies the authenticity and essence of the story.

The first look of 'Mahakali' instantly commands attention with its divine intensity and haunting beauty. Bhoomi Shetty, who plays the titular character is drenched in shades of fiery red and deep gold, exudes a raw symbolizing power that mirrors the essence of the goddess herself. Adorned with traditional ornaments and sacred markings, her piercing gaze emanates both wrath and grace, symbolizing destruction and rebirth the eternal duality of Mahakali.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. It may be recalled that the makers had, exactly a month ago, released the first look of actor Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya in the film.

Prasanth Varma had then introduced Akshaye Khanna's character saying, "In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion. Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal 'Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA' from #Mahakali. @PujaKolluru @RKDStudios #RKDuggal #RiwazRameshDuggal @ThePVCU."

Akshaye Khanna essays the role of Shukracharya in this big-scale film. Interestingly, this is the first time that Akshaye Khanna will be playing a revered Guru for the first time on screen.

With Puja Kolluru at the helm, Mahakali marks not only the next big chapter of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) but also Akshaye Khanna’s grand debut in Telugu cinema.

Backed by RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal, RKD Studios is setting the stage for 'Mahakali'. With Prasanth Varma’s vision and Puja Kolluru’s directorial prowess, this next chapter of the PVCU promises a cinematic spectacle that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

For the unaware, the Pan-India success of the blockbuster ‘Hanu-Man’ introduced audiences to the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Late last year, director Prasanth Varma announced his third project, ‘Mahakali’.

‘Mahakali’ is being awaited with keen interest as it will technically be the superhero story of a woman.

