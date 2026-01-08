Bhoomika Chawla-starrer 'Euphoria' to release on February 6

Chennai, Jan 8 Director Gunasekhar's contemporary social drama 'Euphoria', featuring actor Bhoomika Chawla in the lead, is to hit screens on February 6 this year, its makers announced on Thursday.

Produced by Guna Handmade Films and presented by Sri Thenandal Films, 'Euphoria' will be a contemporary social drama.

For the unaware, director Gunasekhar is best known for his films, the Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Okkadu' and the Anushka Shetty-starrer 'Rudhramadevi'.

Sources in the unit of the film say that the film will feature a cast of fresh talents and add that 'Euphoria' is built on a unique concept that emotionally reflects the real-life challenges faced by today’s youth.

The film, they say, will appeal equally to young audiences and family viewers. The film thoughtfully explores the evolving relationship between young adults and their parents, presenting these dynamics with sensitivity and emotional depth.

Apart from Bhoomika Chawla, the film will also feature ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sara Arjun, and Nassar, among others, in prominent roles. Following the mega-blockbuster success of 'Dhurandhar', 'Euphoria' marks Sara Arjun’s next important film, generating strong expectations among audiences.

Apart from these stars, the film will also feature a host of actors including Rohith, Vignesh Kavi Reddy, Likitha Yalamanchili, Adala Prudhvi Raj, Kalpa Latha, Sai Sreenika Reddy, Ashritha Vemuganti, Matthew Varghese, Adarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy and Likith Nayudu.

After nearly two decades, the celebrated Gunasekhar–Bhoomika Chawla collaboration has reunited in 'Euphoria'. Sources close to the unit of the film claim that Bhoomika appears in a powerful role specially crafted for her, which stands out as one of the film’s major highlights.

'Euphoria' promises a meaningful and emotionally engaging cinematic experience.

The film features music composed by Kaala Bhairava, with cinematography by Praveen K. Pothan. The film's dialogues have been penned by Nagendra Kasi and Krishna Hari while editing for the film has been taken care of by Praveen Pudi.

