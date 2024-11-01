Bhumi celebrates Diwali with family, re-enacts ‘Saand Ki Aankh' scenes with kids

Mumbai, Nov 1 Actress Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali was all about celebrating with family and even had to do a little bit of acting from “Saand Ki Aankh” for the kids at home.

Bhumi took to Instagram, where she posted a string of images and clips from her Diwali celebration. The first was an image of the actress enjoying some Diwali delicacies. The second was a video of Bhumi joined by her sister and mother for the puja.

Another clip showed the entire family doing the Diwali aarti. A picture featured Bhumi placing diyas on her rangolis. There was a heartwarming moment too as she hugged her mother after the puja. A picture showed Bhumi making the feet of Goddess Lakshmi on the doorstep.

A video had the entire family having a moment of laughter as the video got filmed, while one had all the kids of the house running towards the camera.

The last video had Bhumi asking the children: “I am in for a scene.”

A child replies saying: “You have to act with us, you are signed for one million dollars.”

Bhumi asks what she has to do and the child explains that she has to do a scene from “Saand Ki Aankh” and that the kid is playing her “pitaji”.

For the caption, she wrote: “Aap sabko Diwali ki dher saari shubhkaamnaye. With the blessings of our elders we had the most beautiful day. Blessed to be surrounded by people we love. We pray for peace, happiness & prosperity”

Talking about “Saand Ki Aankh”, the film released in 2019. The film was a biographical drama directed by Tushar Hiranandani. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Jha, and Vineet Kumar Singh. It highlights the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Bhumi has been a part of the film industry for almost a decade and she told IANS that the actress is truly living her dream.

Talking about her journey in Hindi cinema, the actress told IANS: “The last 10 years have just been nothing short of a dream. I'm truly living my dream. This is all I ever wanted since I was a child and every day I wake up thanking God for letting me be a part of this phenomenal industry.”

Bhumi said that she has been lucky to work with the kind of filmmakers she has collaborated with.

“I have been fortunate to have had some phenomenal filmmakers that have always supported me, some outstanding characters and I really hope that the next decade is full of such parts as well. Leaving impact with my cinema is a part of my purpose and I really hope that never goes.”

