Bhumi is making one fashion statement after another this festive season!

Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in a pearl n lilac high slit gown that shows off her curvaceous figure and glowing bronzed skin.she pairs this elegant Nikhil Thampi party gown with a jewelled bracelet in lilac tones setting the mood for the upcoming party season !

Actress Bhumi Pednekar plays Vicky Kaushal’s hottie wife in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera. The young actress, who has become a force to reckon with in Indian cinema with stellar performances in every film that she has done so far, has been getting praises for her acting in the film, and especially for the mike-drop moments due to her hilarious dialogues!

Bhumi is thrilled that the makers have empowered her character to deliver the punchlines on screen because it changes the status quo in the industry because a man used to always mouth the best dialogues in a genre like romantic comedy!

Also starring Kiara Advani and produced by Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 16th December.