Bhumi Pednekar braves 0-degree weather in Davos

Mumbai, Jan 26 Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who recently made waves at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, braved the freezing 0-degree weather in style.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress shared several stunning photos and videos from her trip, captioning them, “Swiss cheese, chocolate, snow & some selfies #BPTravels.” In the first image, Bhumi is seen posing against a beautiful snowcapped landscape. In the next clip, she is heard saying, “It is not as bad; it’s only 0 degrees; at least it’s not minus. There is no snow today, and it’s cold.”

In other candid shots, Pednekar strikes poses with breathtaking views in the background.

In her previous post, the actress shared glimpses from the WEF Annual Meeting 2025, where she represented India as a Young Global Leader (YGL).

For the caption, she wrote, “From listening to head of states of various countries, public figures and impact makers, to some of the most educational sessions on leadership, to panels I contributed on, the last 4 days were nothing short of magic. Can’t thank my YGL community enough to have given me this chance. As a climate warrior and advocate for SDG’s I head back home inspired and motivated to do better @worldeconomicforum #YGL #ClimateWarrior.”

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress shared the stage with global leaders like Moira Forbes (Executive Vice President, Forbes), Sima Ved (Founder and Chairwoman, Apparel Group), Precious Moloi-Motsepe (Chancellor, University of Cape Town), including Jenny Johnson (CEO, Franklin Templeton) and Pam Kaur (Chief Financial Officer, HSBC).

On the professional front, Bhumi will soon be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the upcoming romantic comedy “Mere Husband Ki Biwi.”

However, recent reports suggested an unfortunate accident occurred on set during the filming of a song sequence. The incident took place at the Imperial Palace, Royal Palms, when a ceiling unexpectedly collapsed. Director Mudassar Aziz was also reported to have sustained injuries in the accident.

“Husband Ki Biwi” is slated to hit the cinemas on February 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor